PSV Eindhoven moved a step closer to the Eredivisie title after a 2-0 win at Excelsior.
After the loss at the weekend to NEC Nijmegen, PSV were looking to pick themselves up. However, they were without Jerdy Schouten and Hirving Lozano as Mauro Junior started.
In the first half, PSV dominated but they failed to net the opener while Excelsior lost key attacker Couhaib Driouech to an injury.
The deadlock was broken in the second half by Mauro Junior, who shot into the top corner from the edge of the box. Malik Tillman then set up Johan Bakayoko to quickly make it 2-0 and the match was won.
Excelsior didn’t even manage a shot on target as PSV secure the three points which restores their ten point lead at the top. Excelsior are in 16th.