PSV Eindhoven escaped PSG with a 1-1 draw after the hosts passed up a number of chances.
PSV Eindhoven headed to Paris without a number of key players including Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman and Rick Karsdorp. It meant that Peter Bosz had to go with an attacking midfield of Guus Til, Ismail Saibari and Malik Tillman.
PSG dominated the possession from the start and they created a number of chances. Walter Benitez kept them out while the crossbar denied Ousmane Dembele at close range.
PSV were a threat on the counter and after some sloppy defending, Noa Lang silenced the home crowd with the opener in the 34th minute.
PSG laid siege to the PSV goal in the second half as they looked for an equaliser but Benitez kept them at bay. However, the Argentinian was eventually beaten in surprise circumstances as Achraf Hakimi’s innocent looking shot went straight through his legs.
PSV then got a huge chance to regain the lead when Guus Til raced in on goal but instead of shooting, the midfielder tried to set up Lang and his pass was cut out.
Before the end, PSG were awarded a penalty when Marco Asensio tumbled in the box but it was overturned after VAR got involved. Then defender Marquinhos got a huge chance to win it in the last seconds but his header was excellently kept out by Benitez.
Another point for PSV, who move onto two for the competition so far.