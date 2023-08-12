According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are moving to sign Bologna midfielder Jerdy Schouten.
With Ibrahim Sangare set to depart Eindhoven this summer, PSV are on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder and their main target is Jerdy Schouten.
However, PSV is not the only club in the running with AC Milan reportedly offering €20 million already for the Dutch international. PSV will not be able to match that offer and does not want to go beyond €12 million.
PSV is boosted by the fact that Schouten would prefer to join the Eindhoven club as he wants to break back into the Netherlands squad ahead of the upcoming European Championships.
Bologna would obviously prefer to sell their midfielder for more money but it remains to be seen whether PSV can convince them to accept their bid.