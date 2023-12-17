PSV Eindhoven will have a 100% record going into the winter break after they hammered AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in the AFAS Stadion.
Both sides went into the game on the back of European ties with PSV drawing 1-1 with Arsenal in the Champions League, while AZ were knocked out of the Conference League after a defeat in Warsaw.
Pascal Jansen brought Ernet Poku, Ruben van Bommel, Riechedly Bazoer, Hobie Verhulst and Dorde Mahailovic into the starting eleven, while Hirving Lozano was back on the PSV bench.
PSV’s confidence was clear to see from the start and they blew the hosts away by scoring three goals in the opening twelve minutes. Firstly, Luuk de Jong dispatched a penalty after a foul on Malik Tillman.
Ismael Saibari immediately added a second before Sergin Dest raced through on goal on the left hand side and slotted the third past Verhulst.
AZ were not in the game and Jansen made a triple change before the break with Dani de Wit, Kenzo Goudmijn and Ibrahim Sadiq all coming on. However, AZ still struggled and they went into the break without recording a single shot.
PSV poured forward at will and De Jong added a fourth with a header after 57 minutes.
That proved to be the final goal of the game as PSV saw out the rest of the victory and restricted AZ to a single shot all game.
PSV goes into the winter break ten points ahead of Feyenoord while AZ is in fourth.