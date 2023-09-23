PSV Eindhoven had no issue with Almere City on Saturday evening as Peter Bosz’s side ran out 4-0 winners.
Hirving Lozano was in the PSV Eindhoven line up for the first time since his return, while André Ramalho, Patrick van Aanholt and Guus Til also started.
Hamdi Akujobi and Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp missed some early chances for the hosts and as the half went on, PSV took control. The opening goal came in the 26th minute as Til netted from Noa Lang’s cross.
Til then got himself an assist as he combined with Lozano, who slotted in PSV’s second before Luuk de Jong had a strike ruled out for offside.
PSV eased off the gas in the second half but Joey Veerman found the bottom corner from distance in the 66th minute to make it 3-0. Ricardo Pepi then wrapped up the victory in stoppage time.
PSV remain with a 100% record in the Eredivisie while Almere City are bottom with one point.