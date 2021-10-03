PSV Eindhoven are now just one point behind Ajax after their 2-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday evening.
With Ajax and Feyenoord both losing on Sunday, it was a good opportunity for PSV Eindhoven to gain some momentum in the title race.
Sparta was organised though and they kept PSV quiet in the opening stages. The visitors even had the ball in the net through Vito van Crooy but the goal was disallowed for handball. Ibrahim Sangare went closest for the hosts but he was denied by the excellent Maduka Okoye.
PSV stepped up the tempo in the second half and Eran Zahavi hit the post before Okoye made several saves to prevent the opening goal. The deadlock was finally broken in the 82nd minute thanks to a fierce strike by Sangare. Four minutes later, Ryan Thomas doubled the lead after good work by Cody Gakpo.
Lennart Thy pulled one back late on for Sparta but that was nothing more than a consolation goal.
PSV now moves to within a point of leaders Ajax while Sparta is down in 16th spot.