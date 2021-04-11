PSV Eindhoven have returned to second-place after a comfortable 2-0 victory over VVV-Venlo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The pressure was on PSV after AZ Alkmaar’s victory on Saturday, but Roger Schmidt’s side were in control from the start against VVV. The lead was already found in the 13th minute with Cody Gakpo finding the net from the edge of the box.
PSV remained in control but clear-cut opportunities were few and far between. Eventually, on the hour mark, Donyell Malen added the second with a close-range finish from Denzel Dumfries cross.
Before the end, PSV lost Philipp Max to an injury, which saw Armando Obispo make his comeback from a lengthy injury.
PSV returns to second on goal difference, while VVV are down in 16th.