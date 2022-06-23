PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of Ki-Jana Hoever on a season-long loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The right-back was announced by the Eindhoven club on Thursday but the move does not include a clause to make it permanent next summer.
Hoever told the PSV website, “I am proud and ready to take this step. I played and trained at a high level in the Premier League. PSV plays for prizes in the Netherlands and plays European football. I am really looking forward to this new experience. I’m really looking forward to starting here.”
Hoever left the Ajax academy for Liverpool at a young age but two years ago he joined Wolves for around €10 million. He has since made 25 appearances in the Premier League but the Netherlands U21 international found regular playing time difficult to find last season.