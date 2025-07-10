PSV Eindhoven has completed the signing of centre-back Yarek Gasiorowski from Valencia.
PSV lost Olivier Boscagli this summer and a new centre-back was high on the wishlist of head coach Peter Bosz.
On Thursday, PSV confirmed the signing of Gasiorowski on a contract until the summer of 2030. The fee is believed to be around €9 million.
The 20-year-old Spaniard made 35 appearances for Valencia but now bolsters the PSV backline. He will not be the only signing in the coming days with Ruben van Bommel also set to arrive from AZ Alkmaar.