PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Walter Benitez and a deal is reportedly in place for Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever.
Benitez is a free agent after leaving OGC Nice and has now made the move to Eindhoven, signing a contract until 2025.
The 29-year-old will be the first-choice goalkeeper for PSV Eindhoven next season and he told the club’s website, “I have had an excellent feeling from the contact with PSV and my image of the club was confirmed when I arrived here this weekend. This is a club with a great history and the complex looks incredibly beautiful.”
The Argentinian has been with OGC Nice since 2016, making 188 appearances for the club. He also kept 14 clean sheets in Ligue 1 last season.
PSV Eindhoven is also set to sign right-back Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from Wolves with Voetbal International reporting that a deal is agreed. Hoever will undergo his medical and a deal will be announced later in the week. It is unclear whether there will be a clause to make the 20-year-old’s loan permanent.