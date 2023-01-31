PSV Eindhoven has announced the signing of Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Dortmund on loan.
With Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke departing this month, PSV have searched around Europe for a new winger and a number of players were looked at.
On deadline day, PSV secured the signing of Hazard on loan for the rest of the season but there is no option to make it permanent.
The 29-year-old found himself on the fringes at Borussia Dortmund this season, making only 14 appearances in the Bundesliga and mostly from the bench.
The former Lens, Chelsea, Borussia Monchengladbach and Zulte Waregem forward is happy to be at PSV. He told the club website, “It is a beautiful club with a beautiful shirt. PSV is still participating in the league, the cup and in Europe. I am really looking forward to the big competitions.”
PSV are also signing left-back Patrick van Aanholt on loan from Galatasaray after Philipp Max sealed his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.