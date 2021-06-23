PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of Davy Propper from Brighton & Hove Albion on a deal until 2023.
The midfielder joined PSV from Vitesse Arnhem in 2015 and spent two years in Eindhoven before moving to the Premier League with Brighton.
Propper has now made the move back to PSV Eindhoven, who have agreed a bargain deal with Brighton. There is no transfer fee, but instead bonuses which could reach €2 million.
The 29-year-old becomes the fifth summer signing for PSV already, joining Marco van Ginkel, Joel Drommel, Philipp Mwene, and André Ramalho. PSV are also looking to bring Luuk de Jong back to the club from Sevilla.