PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the permanent signing of Marco van Ginkel on a two-year deal.
The midfielder has already had four different loan spells with PSV Eindhoven but now finally makes the move permanent.
Van Ginkel was a free-agent after his contract with Chelsea expired and he has penned a deal in Eindhoven until the summer of 2023.
The 28-year-old told the PSV website, “I think everyone knows by now that I feel at home at PSV.
“PSV has always been good to me. The club helped me during my recovery and the contact between me and PSV was always close, even when I didn’t play here. In the past year, I was able to experience again what it is like to be a professional football player and I am convinced that I can contribute to the ambitions of PSV. I’m looking forward to competing for the championship, qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League, and wanting to set an example for the talented players in our squad.”
Van Ginkel joined Chelsea from Vitesse Arnhem back in 2013 but he struggled with injuries in London. After loans with AC Milan and Stoke City, Van Ginkel joined PSV for the first time during the 2015/16 season. It was the first of four loan spells, with the latest ending just last month.