PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman on a deal until 2026.
Feyenoord had been strongly linked with a move for the 23-year-old but they could not agree on a fee with Heerenveen. PSV have trumped the Rotterdammers and Veerman has now signed his contract in Eindhoven.
PSV Eindhoven pay’s around €6 million, plus bonuses to sign the midfielder, who moved to Heerenveen from Volendam in 2019. He has since made 81 appearances for Heerenveen, scoring 18 goals and adding 23 assists.
Veerman told the PSV website, “I am looking forward to playing football at this wonderful club – the number one in the Eredivisie. You have to perform here every week. I was looking for that challenge.”