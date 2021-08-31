PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius on a two-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent.
With Donyell Malen departing for Borussia Dortmund, PSV were on the lookout for a new striker this summer and they have now got their man.
Vinicius joins on an initial two-year loan deal from Benfica but PSV Eindhoven have the option to make the deal permanent.
The 26-year-old Brazilian played on loan with Tottenham Hotspur last season and netted ten times in 22 games. He has also had spells with Rio Ave, Napoli and AS Monaco during his career.
Speaking to the club website, Vinicius said, “My mission is clear: I’m here to score goals and become champions. I am very happy to be here and would like to thank everyone for the warm welcome I received today. My first impression of PSV is good. In Brazil, of course, we know the club because of all the compatriots who played and play here. I also spoke with André Ramalho and Bruma about PSV. I feel welcome and look forward to making it a great time together with everyone who cares about the club.”