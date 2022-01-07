According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven have inquired about the possibility of signing centre-back Danilho Doekhi from Vitesse Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV are set to enter the transfer market for a new central defender after Andre Ramalho was ruled out for months with an injury.
According to VI, PSV Eindhoven have made initial contact with Vitesse about signing Doekhi. However, no offer has yet been placed for the 23-year-old.
Doekhi is available on a free in the summer and has been linked with a move to Scottish side Rangers already this month.
The former Excelsior and Ajax youth has been with Vitesse since 2018, making 116 appearances for the club.