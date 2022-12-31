PSV Eindhoven could be interested in signing David Datro Fofana if Chelsea decide to loan out their new striker.
With Cody Gakpo departing for Liverpool, PSV Eindhoven are looking at new recruits this January including a versatile forward.
Sport Italia is reporting that PSV are interested in signing David Fofana on loan when he completes his move to Chelsea from Molde. Eindhovens Dagblad investigated the report and they confirmed that PSV is following his activity but nothing is concrete at the moment.
The 20-year-old has 15 goals in 24 league appearances this season for Molde and it is unclear whether Chelsea would be willing to let him go.
PSV Eindhoven do have Luuk de Jong as their first striker and Yorbe Vertessen and Fode Fofana as back-ups. It seems a striker is a position they are looking at, though, if the chance comes to pick one up.