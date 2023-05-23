Jong PSV are the U21 Premier League International Cup winners after they defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 in the final. The game finished 1-1 in normal time but the Dutch side triumphed in extra-time.
It has been an excellent tournament for Jong PSV, who defeated the U21 sides of Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton on route to the final.
Crystal Palace was the opponent for the final which was played at Selhurst Park. In the 33rd minute, Dante Sealy fired PSV in front but Crystal Palace equalised through Scott Banks.
PSV could not find a winner in the second half but in extra-time, Jason van Duiven and Simon Colyn scored the goals to seal the trophy for the Eindhoven side.
It is the first time that a Dutch side has won the trophy.