PSV Eindhoven prevented Ajax from sealing the Eredivisie title this weekend with a 1-0 victory over Groningen.
Before the game, there was a funeral service held in the Philips Stadion for club legend Willy van der Kuijlen, who died last week at the age of 74. The fans welcomed back into the stadium also paid tribute to the Eredivisie’s all time leading scorer.
After 15 minutes, Cody Gakpo hit the bar with a lovely strike, while Donyell Malen and Ibrahim Sangare missed good chances to open the scoring before the break.
Shortly after the break, Ahmed El Messaoudi hit the post as Groningen came close to taking a shock lead. PSV took control after that and had several chances to score, while VAR also ruled out a strike by Eran Zahavi for offside.
Eventually in the 64th minute, Zahavi did open the scoring from the penalty spot after VAR awarded a spot-kick for a handball by Wessel Dammers.
That proved to be the only goal of the game with Donyell Malen also having a goal disallowed for offside.
The win keeps PSV in control of second place and means that Ajax can no longer win the title when they face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. Groningen are in 6th.
Horrendous call by the referee awarding an imaginary penalty to PSV. It is the 2nd time in a week that we are witnessing horrible refereeing in the Eredivisie. Against Utrecht, Ajax (and Klaassen) was robbed of a perfectly valid goal despite clear evidence on the VAR that Klaassen was not offside with a line on the pitch that made it so easy to see…except for the one reviewing it on the VAR and today it is PSV that is gifted a penalty for an imaginary handball. Strange to say the least.