According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are not keen on selling Philipp Max this summer, despite interest from England and Germany.
The left-back was previously linked with a move to Union Berlin and reports in England are now claiming that Leeds United wants to sign Max.
However, ED is reporting that PSV have no intention of letting the defender go at the moment, due to injuries in the back and also the Champions League qualifiers against AS Monaco.
PSV may be open to selling the German international later in August but at the moment, Max is not for sale.
Max signed for PSV in 2020 from Augsburg and he has made 91 appearances for the club since. However, last season he was in and out of the starting line up as Mauro Junior impressed.