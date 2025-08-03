PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 to lift the Dutch Super Cup.
Go Ahead Eagles were competing for the trophy for the first time after lifting the KNVB Cup last season. They lined up without star-man Oliver Antman, who is set to join Rangers.
PSV had possession early on and missed a good chance through Ismail Saibari, before Mathis Suray hit the crossbar at the other end.
Ten minutes before half time, Dean James burst down the left and his cross was swept into the net by Suray. Go Ahead Eagles went into the break 1-0 up.
PSV pushed and pushed for an equaliser with Guus Til, Ricardo Pepi, and Ruben van Bommel all coming off the bench. However, Go Ahead Eagles kept frustrating them.
It seemed the reigning champions were heading for a loss but with ten minutes left, an unfortunate own goal by Gerrit Nauber made it 1-1. Then Sergino Dest powerfully hammered in a strike with five minutes left to win it for PSV.
A first trophy of the season for Peter Bosz’s side, but Go Ahead Eagles can also take encouragement going into the new season.