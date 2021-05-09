PSV down Willem II to keep con... PSV Eindhoven remains on course for the Champions League after ...

Ajax ease to win over Feyenoor... Ajax comfortably defeated Feyenoord 3-0 in de Klassieker on Sunday ...

ADO keep survival hopes alive ... ADO Den Haag are still in with a chance of ...

Robben steals the show as Gron... Arjen Robben provided two assists as Groningen defeated Emmen 4-0 ...

Harroui a target for Lille According to reports in France, Ligue 1 leaders Lille OSC ...

VVV see much-needed win slip f... VVV-Venlo failed to take a big win at the bottom ...

AZ survive Leeuwin red card to... AZ Alkmaar have climbed into second spot after a hard ...