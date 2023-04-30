PSV Eindhoven has lifted the KNVB Cup after they defeated Ajax on penalties. The clash finished 1-1 after extra-time.
In a packed De Kuip, it was the final realistic chance for both sides to end their season with some silverware. Ajax began with Brian Brobbey in the central striker position as Mohammed Kudus was not fit enough. PSV made only one change from the side that defeated Ajax in the league last season with Joel Drommel coming in for Walter Benitez.
The game had an edge from the start and neither side really created any chances in the opening period. The first big chance of the game fell for PSV when Davy Klaassen was robbed of the ball but Guus Til couldn’t finish.
Ajax then raced down the other end and Steven Bergwijn’s effort deflected off Jarrad Branthwaite and into the net.
Early in the second half, Brobbey got an excellent chance to double the lead when he rounded Drommel but his shot hit the post.
Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to bring on Thorgan Hazard and Anwar El Ghazi after an hour. The changes had a good effect as Xavi Simons turned in the box and set up Hazard to net the equaliser in the 67th minute.
Both sides had chances before the end with Simons denied by Rulli, while at the other end, Brobbey could not pass Drommel.
The game went to extra time but neither side could find a winning goal in the extra 30 minutes. The penalty shootout saw PSV triumph with Jurrien Timber, Brobbey and Alvarez all missing for Ajax. Fabio Silva struck the decisive spot kick.
It is the first trophy for Ruud van Nistelrooy as PSV Eindhoven head coach and the 11th KNVB Cup for PSV overall.