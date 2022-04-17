PSV Eindhoven are the 2022 KNVB Cup winners after a 2-1 victory over Ajax.
PSV lined up in De Kuip with the same starting eleven that lost out to Leicester City in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Erik ten Hag decided to start with Brian Brobbey over Sebastien Haller in the Ajax attack.
It was PSV who had the first chance but Cody Gakpo’s shot didn’t cause the returning Maarten Stekelenburg too much trouble. Eran Zahavi then had the ball in the net for PSV, but the offside flag ruled it out.
After that, Ajax took control with Brobbey putting a chance wide before the Amsterdammers were sure they should have had a penalty when Dusan Tadic went over under a challenge from Joey Veerman. However, Danny Makkelie was not interested.
In the 23rd minute, Ajax had the lead with Ryan Gravenberch doing well to stay on the ball before combining with Davy Klaassen and then striking low past Yvon Mvogo.
Ajax dominated the rest of the half and Noussair Mazraoui thought he had made it 2-0, but VAR intervened for an offside in the build up. PSV went into the break happy that it was only 1-0.
Three minutes into the second half, it was 1-1 with Erick Gutierrez heading in after Ibrahim Sangare connected with a Gakpo free-kick. Moments later, Gakpo intercepted a poor Lisandro Martinez pass and he fired past Stekelenburg to make it 2-1.
Klaassen had a instant response ruled out by VAR before Dusan Tadic smashed a shot against the post. Mvogo also made an excellent save to deny Perr Schuurs.
Ajax went looking for the equaliser with Haller and Mohamed Ihattaren coming on, but PSV stayed resiliant. It could have even been 3-1 but Yorbe Vertessen hit the post.
PSV takes their second trophy of the season after the Johan Cruijff Schaal and their first KNVB Cup since 2012.