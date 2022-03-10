PSV Eindhoven came back from 3-1 down at the break to earn a 4-4 draw with FC Copenhagen in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League last 16 tie.
PSV found themselves behind in the sixth minute when William Bøving played in Isak Johannesson, who beat Philipp Max and Joel Drommel to find the net.
The hosts found the equaliser in the 21st minute when Noni Madueke crossed for Cody Gakpo to head in. PSV were level for a minute before Joey Veerman lost the ball on the edge of the box and Pep Biel fired Copenhagen back in front.
Lukas Lerager then capped a poor first half for the hosts by heading in from close range to make it 3-1. That led to Roger Schmidt making a double change with Madueke and Veerman going off for Eran Zahavi and Ritsu Doan.
Doan had an instant impact as he volleyed in a Gakpo corner to make it 2-3 which gave PSV hope. Ten minutes later, Max went down in the box and PSV got a penalty, but Gakpo saw his spot-kick saved.
With twenty minutes left, Mario Götze saw his shot saved and Gakpo followed up to make it 3-3. However, Copenhagen once again regained their lead through Biel after an error from Sangare.
PSV would take a draw as Gakpo set up Zahavi to make it 4-4 in the 85th minute.
Schmidt’s side now need to win in Copenhagen next week to progress to the quarter-finals.
Fun to watch but would be nice if PSV actually have a defence. That should be next years total goal. Get a whole new defence