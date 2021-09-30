PSV Eindhoven eased to a 4-1 victory over Sturm Graz in Austria to go top of their Europa League group.
PSV have had a frustrating September with the 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad followed up with defeats to Feyenoord and Willem II, while they only just defeated Go Ahead Eagles.
Roger Schmidt’s side were looking for some confidence and they had the lead in the 32nd minute with Ibrahim Sangare netting after Marco van Ginkel directed a corner into his path.
Eran Zahavi doubled the lead after 51 minutes with a scuffed strike after an excellent pass from Mario Gotze.
Jon Stankovic headed in a free-kick to pull one back for the hosts, but Philipp Max made it 3-1 with an excellent strike before Yorbe Vertessen added a fourth.
PSV ended the game with ten men when Sangare saw red for his second yellow card, but that did not tarnish what was a good evening for the Dutch side. Real Sociedad drew 1-1 with AS Monaco in the group’s other tie meaning PSV go top of the group.