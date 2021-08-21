PSV Eindhoven made it two wins from two in the league with a simple 4-1 victory over Cambuur in the Philips Stadion.
After the Champions League defeat to Benfica in midweek, Roger Schmidt made some changes with Davy Propper, Armando Obispo, Mauro Junior, and Bruma all starting.
Mauro Junior missed a big chance early on before Joel Drommel denied Issa Kallon at the other end. In the 18th minute, Propper gave PSV the lead from a corner.
Three minutes later, Bruma set up Eran Zahavi to make it 2-0 with a curled strike. Before the break, Sonny Stevens made an excellent save to deny Cody Gakpo a third.
Schmidt decided to rest Zahavi, Gakpo and Mauro Junior at the break, with Noni Madueke, Yorbe Vertessen and Ryan Thomas entering. After only three minutes on the pitch, Madueke made it 3-0 with an excellent finish. It was the Englishman’s sixth goal of the season already.
PSV created plenty but Cambuur did pull one back through full-back Alex Bangura. That was nothing more than a consolation and Olivier Boscagli made the final score 4-1 at the end with a powerful finish.
PSV records their second win of the campaign and they must now prepare for the Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday. Cambuur are second bottom with two defeats.