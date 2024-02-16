PSV Eindhoven defeated 10-man Heracles Almelo 2-0 on Friday evening.
PSV have a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in midweek, leading to a rare Friday evening game for the league leaders. Johan Bakayoko was sick meaning Ricardo Pepsi began on the wing.
After only 13 minutes, Heracles were reduced to ten men with Bryan Limbombe seeing red for a late challenge on Luuk de Jong. The striker then quickly made it 1-0 with a trademark header.
Heracles goalkeeper Michael Brouwer kept the score down until ten minutes into the second half when Olivier Boscagli added a second.
De Jong then hit the woodwork while the post was also hit at the other end through Jizz Hornkamp. Before the end, Bosz was able to rest some star names with one eye on the game with Dortmund.
A simple win in the end which moves PSV another step closer to the title.