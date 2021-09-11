PSV Eindhoven made it four league wins out of four with a comfortable 3-0 victory at AZ Alkmaar.
Cody Gakpo was fit enough to start for PSV despite the winger missing Netherlands 6-1 victory over Turkey on Tuesday. For AZ, Owen Wijndal made his first start of the season.
AZ got the first big chance of the game with Vangelis Pavlidis just unable to net a cross from Zakaria Aboukhlal after an excellent long ball from Jordy Clasie.
In the 14th minute, PSV was in front with Olivier Boscagli, who started in midfield in the absence of Ibrahim Sangare, hammering an unstoppable strike past Peter Jensen.
AZ got opportunities to equalise before the break against a sloppy PSV, but they couldn’t take them with Jesper Karlsson putting the best chance wide.
Roger Schmidt decided to make a number of changes early in the second half with Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi, Marco van Ginkel and Gakpo all making way for Érick Gutiérrez, Bruma, Ritsu Doan, and Yorbe Vertessen. The changes made a big difference with Vertessen fighting past Bruno Martins Indi before finding the far corner to make it 2-0 in the 69th minute.
Doan, who almost left the club in the summer, then sealed the victory for PSV in the 83rd minute with a brilliant powerful strike.
PSV remains top of the table on 12 points out of 12 while AZ is 13th.