PSV Eindhoven eased to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday to keep themselves within touching distance of Ajax.
PSV went into the game on the back of their 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in midweek and it was clear that confidence was high. After a few chances had been missed already, Philipp Max netted a rebound in the tenth minute to make it 1-0.
The hosts remained in total control and Ritsu Doan netted a second in the 39th minute after combining with Eran Zahavi. Two minutes later, Zahavi headed in a Mauro Junior cross for the third goal.
Lisandro Semedo hit the post for Fortuna Sittard in the second half but they were no match for PSV, who added a fourth through Bruma in the 77th minute. Joey Veerman then set up Carlos Vinicius with an excellent pass and the striker completed the 5-0 victory.
PSV heads into the international break two points behind leaders Ajax, while Fortuna Sittard are in 16th.