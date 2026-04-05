Eredivisie Round Up: PSV secur... The Eredivisie weekend saw PSV Eindhoven secure their 27th national ...

PSV Eindhoven seal Eredivisie ... PSV Eindhoven have sealed their third Eredivisie title in a ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Feyenoord... A round up of this weekend's Eredivisie action including Sunday's ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ueda save... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: NEC Beat ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: NEC up to... There were five games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Ajax replaces Grim as head coa... Oscar Garcia is the new head coach of Ajax, replacing ...