PSV Eindhoven are set to be busy in the remaining few days of the transfer window as they eye deals at both ends of the pitch, while Yorbe Vertessen is set to depart.
With Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke both leaving, Ruud van Nistelrooy wants more attacking options to be signed before the window slams shut early next week.
According to Voetbal International, Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga (20) is one of the options being considered as the winger is lacking playing time under Erik ten Hag.
Sevilla winger Adnan Januzaj is another player being looked at, but he is also getting interest from Valencia.
PSV are also working to sign Jarrad Branthwaite on a permanent deal from Everton after being impressed with the centre-back, who is on loan until the end of the campaign.
Going out the door in Eindhoven is 22-year-old striker Yorbe Vertessen who is heading to Belgium to join Union Sint-Gillis. The arrival of Fabio Silva has pushed Vertessen down the pecking order and PSV think a loan move away is key.