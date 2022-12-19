PSV Eindhoven defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the U21 Premier League international cup on Monday.
PSV are unbeaten in the competition so far with a 5-0 win over West Ham United followed by a 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.
On Monday evening, PSV Eindhoven traveled to Manchester, with goals from Simon Colyn and Isaac Babadi in the second half sealing a well-deserved victory.
PSV are now top of their group on goal difference and they have a clash with Arsenal next Month. PSV are in a great position to make the knockout stages.