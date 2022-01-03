According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven have contacted Heerenveen to sign midfielder Joey Veerman.
Veerman is a wanted man this month with Feyenoord already making their bid to sign the 23-year-old, who was linked with Rangers, Hellas Verona, and AZ Alkmaar in the summer.
According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven has now entered the race and they have made contact with Heerenveen.
Veerman has a contract with Heerenveen until 2024 but it is believed that an offer of €6 million-plus bonuses could be enough to sign him this month.