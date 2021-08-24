PSV Eindhoven are out of the Champions League after a frustrating 0-0 draw against 10-man Benfica. The Portuguese side progress 2-1 on aggregate.
PSV were good in Lisbon last week but fell to a slender 2-1 defeat, leaving them needing a win in Eindhoven on Tuesday to reach the Champions League group stages.
PSV started with the same eleven from last week and they went close first with Philipp Max shooting straight at straight at Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. Rafa Silva missed a good chance for Benfica, before Max went close again at the other end.
In the 33rd minute, the game turned in PSV’s favour when Lucas Veríssimo saw his second yellow card and Benfica were reduced to ten-men.
The best chance before the break fell to Noni Madueke but the in-form winger was denied at close range by Vlachodimos.
Benfica introduced Jan Vertonghen and decided to shut up shop. PSV dominated possession but they found it difficult to create clear cut chances against an organised defence. Eran Zahavi got the best chance of the game when Cody Gakpo set him up for a tap-in but the striker lifted his effort onto the crossbar.
Roger Schmidt turned to Bruma, Armando Obispo and Yorbe Vertessen but the substitutions didn’t have the desired effect. Vertessen should have scored late on but his effort was saved by Vlachodimos who also denied the Belgian on the follow up.
Benfica held on to take the draw and their place in the Champions League group stages. A hugely frustrating evening for PSV, who now drop into the Europa League.
Hugely disappointing for PSV and their fans, especially considering they had over an hour with an extra man. Furthermore it isn’t good for Dutch football either, as Portugal is right above them in the coefficient list – they already had a big gap to catch up to them and now its even larger.
Hopefully PSV can do well in the Europa League, because AZ doesn’t look like they will advance there.
As a Benfica supporter I must take off my hat, PSV are an incredible team very unlucky tonight,I will be paying more attention to this squad in the future