According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are set for a busy summer with a number of first-team players set to depart.
VI is reporting that PSV are expecting top scorer Donyell Malen and captain Denzel Dumfries to depart the club this summer, along with Mohamed Ihattaren.
The trio can help the club brush away the expected net loss of €25 million over the past season, with the coronavirus affecting the PSV finances.
Malen has been linked with Borussia Dortmund along with a number of other top clubs, while Dumfries can expect interest from sides in the top five European leagues. Ihattaren could be a bargain for a top club as he is coming into the final year of his contract, with Ajax reportedly circling the 19-year-old, who has had a difficult campaign under Roger Schmidt.
PSV are also set to sell Ritsu Doan, Bruma and Derrick Luckassen, while Timo Baumgartl, Erick Gutiérrez, and Joël Piroe could also go.
PSV is expected to get a financial injection of €50 million from investors which will help the club sign a number of new players to rebuild ahead of a title challenge next season. Twente goalkeeper Joel Drommel has already been brought in.