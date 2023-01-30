According to Voetbal International, Paris Saint-Germain are set to make an offer to sign young winger Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven.
PSV has already lost Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke this month and Bakayoko could be following them out the door.
The Belgian has only made 18 appearances for the club, but his management has informed PSV that PSG are going to make an offer for the winger. PSV will then decide what to do with that offer.
Bakayoko could make his final appearance for the club when Jong PSV play on Monday evening.