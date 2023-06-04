Peter Bosz is the top candidate to be the new head coach of PSV Eindhoven.
After Ruud van Nistelrooy’s abrupt departure, PSV have been looking for a new head coach and it appears the directors have made their choice.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV have decided on Peter Bosz as their top candidate and believe he can bring attractive, attacking football to Eindhoven.
The 59-year-old has been out of work since leaving Olympique Lyon in October last year. He has previously worked with Heracles Almelo, Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Dortmund.