PSV Eindhoven are interesting in signing Red Bull Salzburg striker Mergim Berisha as a replacement for Donyell Malen.
Malen completed his €30 million move to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and now PSV Eindhoven is looking for a replacement.
Luuk de Jong has been linked with a move back to the Philips Stadion, but Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting that Berisha is also a target.
The Germany U21 international is gaining interest from a number of clubs but his agents have reportedly held talks with PSV. Berisha, who is in the final year of his contract, has made 55 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 23 times and adding 15 assists.