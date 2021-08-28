PSV Eindhoven bounced back from their Champions League exit with a 5-2 victory over Groningen.
The hosts were frustrated in midweek with their 0-0 draw against Benfica seeing them exit from the Champions League. They were looking to bounce back against Groningen and they had the lead in the seventh minute with Cody Gakpo hammering an excellent strike into the net.
However, Groningen hit back and Cyril Ngonge equalised in the 15th minute from a Gabriel Gudmundsson cross. Three minutes later, Ngonge capitalised on a spilled shot by Joel Drommel to make it 2-1.
PSV equalised in the 27th minute when Mo El Hankouri diverted an André Ramalho header into his own net. Then deep into first-half stoppage time, Ramalho made it 3-2 for the hosts with a header from a corner.
After the break, PSV were in charge with Gakpo and Marco van Ginkel going close before Eran Zahavi did make it 4-2. The striker raced onto a Gakpo pass before netting. VAR approved the goal after checking a possible offside.
PSV eventually made it 5-2 before the end with Bruma scoring a lovely curled effort from outside the box to crown a spectacle of a game.
PSV make it three wins from three in the Eredivisie, while Groningen have four points.