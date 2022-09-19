PSV Eindhoven defeated Feyenoord 4-3 in a thriller that sees the hosts go top of the table.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Oussama Idrissi got the chance to start for Feyenoord after he impressed during the Europa League win over Sturm Graz in midweek. After only three minutes the winger had made it 1-0 as Idrissi capitalised on an error from Philipp Max.
The lead only lasted 15 minutes before Cody Gakpo’s corner was netted by Jarrad Branthwaite. Nine minutes later, PSV was in front as Xavi Simons set Gakpo through on goal and the forward slotted past Justin Bijlow.
Danilo capitalised on poor defending by Armando Obispo to make it 2-2 before half-time, but two minutes into the second half, Gakpo set up Guus Til to restore PSV’s lead.
Feyenoord fought back and Orkun Kokcu made it 3-3 with a strike that flew past Walter Benitez after hitting off Branthwaite.
PSV hadn’t won against a traditional top three side since 2018 but that run ended with Obispo heading in the winner with seven minutes left. The defender was injured and had to be taken off but his goal sealed the three points.
The win means PSV are now top while Feyenoord remains thrid.