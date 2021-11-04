Despite missing several players, PSV Eindhoven battled to a 0-0 draw against AS Monaco in the Europa League.
Roger Schmidt was without three star players in Eindhoven with Mario Gotze joining Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo on the sideline. Erick Gutierrez was brought in for a surprise start. For Monaco, Myron Boadu started.
Both sides struggled to create chances in a dull first-half with PSV losing Yorbe Vertessen to a rib injury just before the break. Early in the second half, Carlos Vinicius also went off injured for PSV.
Monaco created the biggest chance to win the game but André Ramalho made a sensational intervention to deny Wissam Ben Yedder.
PSV takes a point and they remain in the running for a place in the next round. The Eindhoven club are third and three points behind Monaco. They are also a point behind Real Sociedad, who could only draw 1-1 at home to Sturm Graz.