According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Brazilian centre-back Marlon.
PSV have already brought in goalkeepers Boy Waterman and Walter Benitez this summer, while Ki-Jana Hoever is also on his way from Wolves.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Marlon is also a target for Ruud van Nistelrooy and negotiations are taking place.
However, PSV are not the only club interested in signing the 26-year-old, who only moved to Ukraine from Sassuolo last year for €12 million.
The former Barcelona and OGC Nice defender has a contract until 2026 but the war in Ukraine has halted football in the country and PSV believe they have a chance to sign the Brazilian.