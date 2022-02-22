According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven and Manchester City are in talks about a future deal for Brazilian wonderkid Savio.
The 17-year-old is set to make the move from Atlético Mineiro to Manchester City but the English giants are currently in talks with PSV Eindhoven, who could take Savio from the summer.
A new rule means that Manchester City could store Savio with PSV Eindhoven instead of loaning him to the club. According to VI, the two clubs are in talks over the construction of a deal.
PSV is looking to earn themselves something from any deal with Manchester City and not just be used as a feeder club for the Premier League side. Savio would be unlikely to earn the work permit needed to play for Manchester City, which makes the move to PSV a good one for all parties involved.
Savio is a winger who made his debut for Atletico Mineiro at the age of 16. He would likely begin in the Jong PSV squad.