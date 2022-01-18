According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven made an attempt to sign Christian Eriksen.

The former Ajax midfielder is available on a free transfer at the moment after leaving Internazionale. Eriksen has to wear a defibrillator after his collapse during the European Championships, but playing with a device is banned in Italy.

Eriksen is now free to join a new club and Voetbal International is reporting that PSV inquired about his availability. However, it appears the Dane is set for a move back to the Premier League.

According to multiple reports, Brentford is the most likely destination for Eriksen with the midfielder attracted by the strong Danish connection at the club.




