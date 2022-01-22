According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Nathanial Phillips.
With Andre Ramalho set to be out for an extended period, PSV Eindhoven is keen on signing a centre-back before the transfer deadline.
According to ED, PSV is interested in signing Phillips on loan from Liverpool, but the Premier League side may only be interested in a permanent switch.
At the moment, Liverpool is looking for €12 million to part with the defender, but the situation may change as the deadline comes closer. Clubs in the Premier League are also circling the 24-year-old.