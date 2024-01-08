According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing Manchester United talent Facundo Pellistri on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Uruguayan joined Manchester United in 2020 and had two loan spells with Alaves, while a move to FC Twente in the summer fell through.
The winger has made 13 appearances for Manchester United but is available for loan this month with OGC Nice previously linked. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven also wants to sign the Uruguayan international this month.
However, the 22-year-old is also a target for LA Galaxy, who could make a permanent move for Pellistri. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are open to letting him go permanently.