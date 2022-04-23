PSV Eindhoven still has a chance to win the Eredivisie title after coming from behind to defeat Cambuur 2-1.
Roger Schmidt decided to start with Ibrahim Sangare and Cody Gakpo on the bench as PSV looked for a win to keep themselves within four points of leaders Ajax.
After only two minutes, PSV found themselves behind with Patrick Joosten netting from close range with his heel.
PSV then went looking for the equaliser which came just before the break when a corner was not cleared and Eran Zahavi took advantage to net.
Schmidt brought in Sangare at the break for Joey Veerman as PSV looked for more control in the midfield. At the hour mark, Sekou Sylla was shown his second yellow card, and Cambuur was reduced to ten men.
PSV took advantage of the extra man and in the 65th minute they were 2-1 up. A corner was netted by Mario Gotze.
No further goals were scored but Cambuur almost equalised before the end with Milan Smit heading over the bar.
PSV remains four points behind Ajax with four games left to play. Cambuur is 12th.