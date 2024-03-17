Ricardo Pepi scored in the 97th minute to earn PSV Eindhoven a 1-0 win over FC Twente.
After their Champions League exit in midweek to Borussia Dortmund, PSV returned to their goal of sealing the Eredivisie title. Their opponents, FC Twente, are seeking Champions League qualification and they began with both Myron Boadu and Ricky van Wolfswinkel.
PSV were on top in the first half and Luuk de Jong hit the post before the striker and Guus Til both sent headers wide.
Early in the second half, FC Twente struck but Boadu’s effort was ruled out for a foul on Walter Benitez. At the other end, Lars Unnerstall made an excellent save to deny De Jong’s header.
As the rain came down in Eindhoven, both teams frantically attacked looking for a winner. De Jong had a header ruled out for offside before Benitez denied substitute Mitchell van Bergen who was clean through.
Then in the 97th minute, a long ball wasn’t cleared and De Jong was able to get the ball across goal. Eventually a cross was worked back to Ricardo Pepi and the substitute won it for the league leaders.
PSV takes another step towards the title while FC Twente are now just four points above AZ Alkmaar.