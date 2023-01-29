According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV are looking at a number of attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes early next week. The club have signed Fabio Silva, but they want two wingers to replace Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad and reports in Germany, PSV wants to sign Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Dortmund on loan. There could also be an option to make the deal permanent.
The 29-year-old was not in the Dortmund squad on Sunday but has made 21 appearances this season, scoring once.
PSV is also looking at Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga and Sevilla forward Adnan Januzaj.